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blockly > Options

Options class

Parse the user-specified options, using reasonable defaults where behaviour is unspecified.

Signature:

export declare class Options

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(options)

Constructs a new instance of the Options class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

collapse

boolean

comments

boolean

disable

boolean

getMetrics?

() => Metrics

(Optional) A function that returns a metrics object that describes the current workspace.

gridOptions

GridOptions

gridPattern

SVGElement | null

The SVG element for the grid pattern. Created during injection.

hasCategories

boolean

hasCss

boolean

hasScrollbars

boolean

hasSounds

boolean

hasTrashcan

boolean

horizontalLayout

boolean

languageTree

toolbox.ToolboxInfo | null

maxBlocks

number

maxInstances

{ [key: string]: number; } | null

maxTrashcanContents

number

modalInputs

boolean

moveOptions

MoveOptions

oneBasedIndex

boolean

parentWorkspace

WorkspaceSvg | null

pathToMedia

string

plugins

{ [key: string]: (new (...p1: any[]) => any) | string; }

readOnly

boolean

renderer

string

rendererOverrides

{ [rendererConstant: string]: any; } | null

RTL

boolean

setMetrics?

(p1: { x?: number; y?: number; }) => void

(Optional) If set, sets the translation of the workspace to match the scrollbars. A function that sets the translation of the workspace to match the scrollbars. The argument Contains an x and/or y property which is a float between 0 and 1 specifying the degree of scrolling.

theme

Theme

toolboxPosition

toolbox.Position

zoomOptions

ZoomOptions