Options class
Parse the user-specified options, using reasonable defaults where behaviour is unspecified.
Signature:
export declare class Options
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
boolean
boolean
boolean
() => Metrics
(Optional) A function that returns a metrics object that describes the current workspace.
GridOptions
SVGElement | null
The SVG element for the grid pattern. Created during injection.
boolean
boolean
boolean
boolean
boolean
boolean
toolbox.ToolboxInfo | null
number
{ [key: string]: number; } | null
number
boolean
MoveOptions
boolean
WorkspaceSvg | null
string
{ [key: string]: (new (...p1: any[]) => any) | string; }
boolean
string
{ [rendererConstant: string]: any; } | null
boolean
(p1: { x?: number; y?: number; }) => void
(Optional) If set, sets the translation of the workspace to match the scrollbars. A function that sets the translation of the workspace to match the scrollbars. The argument Contains an x and/or y property which is a float between 0 and 1 specifying the degree of scrolling.
ZoomOptions