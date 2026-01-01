blockly > Procedures > allProcedures
Procedures.allProcedures() function
Find all user-created procedure definitions in a workspace.
Signature:
export declare function allProcedures(root: Workspace): [ProcedureTuple[], ProcedureTuple[]];
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
root
Root workspace.
Returns:
[ProcedureTuple[], ProcedureTuple[]]
Pair of arrays, the first contains procedures without return variables, the second with. Each procedure is defined by a three-element list of name, parameter list, and return value boolean.