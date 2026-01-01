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blockly > Procedures > allProcedures

Procedures.allProcedures() function

Find all user-created procedure definitions in a workspace.

Signature:

export declare function allProcedures(root: Workspace): [ProcedureTuple[], ProcedureTuple[]];

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

root

Workspace

Root workspace.

Returns:

[ProcedureTuple[], ProcedureTuple[]]

Pair of arrays, the first contains procedures without return variables, the second with. Each procedure is defined by a three-element list of name, parameter list, and return value boolean.