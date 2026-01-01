getId() Returns the unique language-neutral ID for the parameter. This represents the identify of the variable model which does not change over time.

getName() Returns the name of this parameter.

getTypes() Return the types of this parameter.

saveState() Serializes the state of the parameter to JSON.

setName(name) Sets the name of this parameter to the given name.

setProcedureModel(model) Sets the procedure model this parameter is associated with.