blockly > Procedures > isNameUsed
Procedures.isNameUsed() function
Return if the given name is already a procedure name.
Signature:
export declare function isNameUsed(name: string, workspace: Workspace, opt_exclude?: Block): boolean;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
name
string
The questionable name.
workspace
The workspace to scan for collisions.
opt_exclude
(Optional) Optional block to exclude from comparisons (one doesn't want to collide with oneself).
Returns:
boolean
True if the name is used, otherwise return false.