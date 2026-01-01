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blockly > Procedures > isNameUsed

Return if the given name is already a procedure name.

Signature:

export declare function isNameUsed ( name : string , workspace : Workspace , opt_exclude ? : Block ) : boolean ;



Parameter Type Description name string The questionable name. workspace Workspace The workspace to scan for collisions. opt_exclude Block (Optional) Optional block to exclude from comparisons (one doesn't want to collide with oneself).

Returns:

boolean

True if the name is used, otherwise return false.