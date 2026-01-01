Skip to main content

blockly > Procedures > isNameUsed

Procedures.isNameUsed() function

Return if the given name is already a procedure name.

Signature:

export declare function isNameUsed(name: string, workspace: Workspace, opt_exclude?: Block): boolean;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

name

string

The questionable name.

workspace

Workspace

The workspace to scan for collisions.

opt_exclude

Block

(Optional) Optional block to exclude from comparisons (one doesn't want to collide with oneself).

Returns:

boolean

True if the name is used, otherwise return false.