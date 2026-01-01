blockly > Procedures > ObservableProcedureMap
Procedures.ObservableProcedureMap class
Signature:
export declare class ObservableProcedureMap extends Map<string, IProcedureModel> implements IProcedureMap
Extends: Map<string, IProcedureModel>
Implements: IProcedureMap
Remarks
The constructor for this class is marked as internal. Third-party code should not call the constructor directly or create subclasses that extend the
ObservableProcedureMap class.
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Adds the given ProcedureModel to the map of procedure models, so that blocks can find it.
Removes all ProcedureModels from the procedure map.
Deletes the ProcedureModel with the given ID from the procedure map (if it exists).
Returns all of the procedures stored in this map.
Adds the given procedure model to the procedure map.