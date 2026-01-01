Skip to main content

blockly > Procedures > ObservableProcedureMap

Procedures.ObservableProcedureMap class

Signature:

export declare class ObservableProcedureMap extends Map<string, IProcedureModel> implements IProcedureMap

Extends: Map<string, IProcedureModel>

Implements: IProcedureMap

Remarks

The constructor for this class is marked as internal. Third-party code should not call the constructor directly or create subclasses that extend the ObservableProcedureMap class.

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

add(proc)

Adds the given ProcedureModel to the map of procedure models, so that blocks can find it.

clear()

Removes all ProcedureModels from the procedure map.

delete(id)

Deletes the ProcedureModel with the given ID from the procedure map (if it exists).

getProcedures()

Returns all of the procedures stored in this map.

set(id, proc)

Adds the given procedure model to the procedure map.