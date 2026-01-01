blockly > registry > getAllItems
registry.getAllItems() function
Returns a map of items registered with the given type.
Signature:
export declare function getAllItems<T>(type: string | Type<T>, opt_cased?: boolean, opt_throwIfMissing?: boolean): {
[key: string]: T | null | (new (...p1: any[]) => T);
} | null;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
type
string | Type<T>
The type of the plugin. (e.g. Category)
opt_cased
boolean
(Optional) Whether or not to return a map with cased keys (rather than caseless keys). False by default.
opt_throwIfMissing
boolean
(Optional) Whether or not to throw an error if we are unable to find the object. False by default.
Returns:
{ [key: string]: T | null | (new (...p1: any[]) => T); } | null
A map of objects with the given type, or null if none exists.