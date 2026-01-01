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blockly > registry > getAllItems

registry.getAllItems() function

Returns a map of items registered with the given type.

Signature:

export declare function getAllItems<T>(type: string | Type<T>, opt_cased?: boolean, opt_throwIfMissing?: boolean): {
    [key: string]: T | null | (new (...p1: any[]) => T);
} | null;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

type

string | Type<T>

The type of the plugin. (e.g. Category)

opt_cased

boolean

(Optional) Whether or not to return a map with cased keys (rather than caseless keys). False by default.

opt_throwIfMissing

boolean

(Optional) Whether or not to throw an error if we are unable to find the object. False by default.

Returns:

{ [key: string]: T | null | (new (...p1: any[]) => T); } | null

A map of objects with the given type, or null if none exists.