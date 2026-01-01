registry.getClass() function
Gets the class for the given name and type.
Signature:
export declare function getClass<T>(type: string | Type<T>, name: string, opt_throwIfMissing?: boolean): (new (...p1: any[]) => T) | null;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
type
string | Type<T>
The type of the plugin. (e.g. Field, Renderer)
name
string
The plugin's name. (Ex. field_angle, geras)
opt_throwIfMissing
boolean
(Optional) Whether or not to throw an error if we are unable to find the plugin.
Returns:
(new (...p1: any[]) => T) | null
The class with the given name and type or null if none exists.