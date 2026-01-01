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blockly > registry > getClass

Gets the class for the given name and type.

Signature:

export declare function getClass < T > ( type : string | Type < T > , name : string , opt_throwIfMissing ? : boolean ) : ( new ( ... p1 : any [ ] ) => T ) | null ;



Parameter Type Description type string | Type<T> The type of the plugin. (e.g. Field, Renderer) name string The plugin's name. (Ex. field_angle, geras) opt_throwIfMissing boolean (Optional) Whether or not to throw an error if we are unable to find the plugin.

Returns:

(new (...p1: any[]) => T) | null

The class with the given name and type or null if none exists.