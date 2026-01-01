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blockly > registry > getClassFromOptions

Gets the class from Blockly options for the given type. This is used for plugins that override a built in feature. (e.g. Toolbox)

Signature:

export declare function getClassFromOptions < T > ( type : Type < T > , options : Options , opt_throwIfMissing ? : boolean ) : ( new ( ... p1 : any [ ] ) => T ) | null ;



Parameter Type Description type Type<T> The type of the plugin. options Options The option object to check for the given plugin. opt_throwIfMissing boolean (Optional) Whether or not to throw an error if we are unable to find the plugin.

Returns:

(new (...p1: any[]) => T) | null

The class for the plugin.