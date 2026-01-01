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blockly > registry > getClassFromOptions

registry.getClassFromOptions() function

Gets the class from Blockly options for the given type. This is used for plugins that override a built in feature. (e.g. Toolbox)

Signature:

export declare function getClassFromOptions<T>(type: Type<T>, options: Options, opt_throwIfMissing?: boolean): (new (...p1: any[]) => T) | null;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

type

Type<T>

The type of the plugin.

options

Options

The option object to check for the given plugin.

opt_throwIfMissing

boolean

(Optional) Whether or not to throw an error if we are unable to find the plugin.

Returns:

(new (...p1: any[]) => T) | null

The class for the plugin.