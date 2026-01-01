blockly > registry > getClassFromOptions
registry.getClassFromOptions() function
Gets the class from Blockly options for the given type. This is used for plugins that override a built in feature. (e.g. Toolbox)
Signature:
export declare function getClassFromOptions<T>(type: Type<T>, options: Options, opt_throwIfMissing?: boolean): (new (...p1: any[]) => T) | null;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
type
Type<T>
The type of the plugin.
options
The option object to check for the given plugin.
opt_throwIfMissing
boolean
(Optional) Whether or not to throw an error if we are unable to find the plugin.
Returns:
(new (...p1: any[]) => T) | null
The class for the plugin.