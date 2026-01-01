blockly > registry > getObject
registry.getObject() function
Gets the object for the given name and type.
Signature:
export declare function getObject<T>(type: string | Type<T>, name: string, opt_throwIfMissing?: boolean): T | null;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
type
string | Type<T>
The type of the plugin. (e.g. Category)
name
string
The plugin's name. (Ex. logic_category)
opt_throwIfMissing
boolean
(Optional) Whether or not to throw an error if we are unable to find the object.
Returns:
T | null
The object with the given name and type or null if none exists.