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blockly > registry > register

Registers a class based on a type and name.

Signature:

export declare function register < T > ( type : string | Type < T > , name : string , registryItem : ( new ( ... p1 : any [ ] ) => T ) | null | any , opt_allowOverrides ? : boolean ) : void ;



Parameter Type Description type string | Type<T> The type of the plugin. (e.g. Field, Renderer) name string The plugin's name. (Ex. field_angle, geras) registryItem (new (...p1: any[]) => T) | null | any The class or object to register. opt_allowOverrides boolean (Optional) True to prevent an error when overriding an already registered item.

Returns:

void

{Error} if the type or name is empty, a name with the given type has already been registered, or if the given class or object is not valid for its type.