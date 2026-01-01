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blockly > registry > register

registry.register() function

Registers a class based on a type and name.

Signature:

export declare function register<T>(type: string | Type<T>, name: string, registryItem: (new (...p1: any[]) => T) | null | any, opt_allowOverrides?: boolean): void;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

type

string | Type<T>

The type of the plugin. (e.g. Field, Renderer)

name

string

The plugin's name. (Ex. field_angle, geras)

registryItem

(new (...p1: any[]) => T) | null | any

The class or object to register.

opt_allowOverrides

boolean

(Optional) True to prevent an error when overriding an already registered item.

Returns:

void

Exceptions

{Error} if the type or name is empty, a name with the given type has already been registered, or if the given class or object is not valid for its type.