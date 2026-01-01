registry.register() function
Registers a class based on a type and name.
Signature:
export declare function register<T>(type: string | Type<T>, name: string, registryItem: (new (...p1: any[]) => T) | null | any, opt_allowOverrides?: boolean): void;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
type
string | Type<T>
The type of the plugin. (e.g. Field, Renderer)
name
string
The plugin's name. (Ex. field_angle, geras)
registryItem
(new (...p1: any[]) => T) | null | any
The class or object to register.
opt_allowOverrides
boolean
(Optional) True to prevent an error when overriding an already registered item.
Returns:
void
Exceptions
{Error} if the type or name is empty, a name with the given type has already been registered, or if the given class or object is not valid for its type.