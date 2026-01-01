registry.Type class
A name with the type of the element stored in the generic.
Signature:
export declare class Type<_T>
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
Type for an IDragger. Formerly behavior was mostly covered by BlockDraggeers, which is why the name is inaccurate.
Type<IVariableModelStatic<IVariableState> & IVariableModel<IVariableState>>
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Returns the name of the type.