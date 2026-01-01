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blockly > registry > Type

registry.Type class

A name with the type of the element stored in the generic.

Signature:

export declare class Type<_T>

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(name)

Constructs a new instance of the Type class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

BLOCK_DRAGGER

static

Type<IDragger>

Type for an IDragger. Formerly behavior was mostly covered by BlockDraggeers, which is why the name is inaccurate.

CONNECTION_CHECKER

static

Type<IConnectionChecker>

CONNECTION_PREVIEWER

static

Type<IConnectionPreviewer>

EVENT

static

Type<Abstract>

FIELD

static

Type<Field<any>>

FLYOUT_INFLATER

static

Type<IFlyoutInflater>

FLYOUTS_HORIZONTAL_TOOLBOX

static

Type<IFlyout>

FLYOUTS_VERTICAL_TOOLBOX

static

Type<IFlyout>

INPUT

static

Type<Input>

METRICS_MANAGER

static

Type<IMetricsManager>

RENDERER

static

Type<Renderer>

THEME

static

Type<Theme>

TOOLBOX_ITEM

static

Type<ToolboxItem>

TOOLBOX

static

Type<IToolbox>

VARIABLE_MAP

static

Type<IVariableMap<IVariableModel<IVariableState>>>

VARIABLE_MODEL

static

Type<IVariableModelStatic<IVariableState> & IVariableModel<IVariableState>>

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

toString()

Returns the name of the type.