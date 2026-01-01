registry namespace
Classes
Class
Description
A name with the type of the element stored in the generic.
Functions
Function
Description
Returns a map of items registered with the given type.
Gets the class for the given name and type.
Gets the class from Blockly options for the given type. This is used for plugins that override a built in feature. (e.g. Toolbox)
Gets the object for the given name and type.
Returns whether or not the registry contains an item with the given type and name.
Registers a class based on a type and name.
Unregisters the registry item with the given type and name.
Variables
Variable
Description
The string used to register the default class for a type of plugin.