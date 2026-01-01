registry namespace

getAllItems(type, opt_cased, opt_throwIfMissing) Returns a map of items registered with the given type.

getClass(type, name, opt_throwIfMissing) Gets the class for the given name and type.

getClassFromOptions(type, options, opt_throwIfMissing) Gets the class from Blockly options for the given type. This is used for plugins that override a built in feature. (e.g. Toolbox)

getObject(type, name, opt_throwIfMissing) Gets the object for the given name and type.

hasItem(type, name) Returns whether or not the registry contains an item with the given type and name.

register(type, name, registryItem, opt_allowOverrides) Registers a class based on a type and name.