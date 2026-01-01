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blockly > registry

registry namespace

Classes

Class

Description

Type

A name with the type of the element stored in the generic.

Functions

Function

Description

getAllItems(type, opt_cased, opt_throwIfMissing)

Returns a map of items registered with the given type.

getClass(type, name, opt_throwIfMissing)

Gets the class for the given name and type.

getClassFromOptions(type, options, opt_throwIfMissing)

Gets the class from Blockly options for the given type. This is used for plugins that override a built in feature. (e.g. Toolbox)

getObject(type, name, opt_throwIfMissing)

Gets the object for the given name and type.

hasItem(type, name)

Returns whether or not the registry contains an item with the given type and name.

register(type, name, registryItem, opt_allowOverrides)

Registers a class based on a type and name.

unregister(type, name)

Unregisters the registry item with the given type and name.

Variables

Variable

Description

DEFAULT

The string used to register the default class for a type of plugin.

TEST_ONLY