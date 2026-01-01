blockly > RenderedConnection > closest
RenderedConnection.closest() method
Find the closest compatible connection to this connection. All parameters are in workspace units.
Signature:
closest(maxLimit: number, dxy: Coordinate): {
connection: RenderedConnection | null;
radius: number;
};
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
maxLimit
number
The maximum radius to another connection.
dxy
Offset between this connection's location in the database and the current location (as a result of dragging).
Returns:
{ connection: RenderedConnection | null; radius: number; }
Contains two properties: 'connection' which is either another connection or null, and 'radius' which is the distance.