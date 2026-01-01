blockly > RenderedConnection > showContextMenu
RenderedConnection.showContextMenu() method
Handles showing the context menu when it is opened on a connection. Note that typically the context menu can't be opened with the mouse on a connection, because you can't select a connection. But keyboard users may open the context menu with a keyboard shortcut.
Signature:
showContextMenu(e: Event): void;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
e
Event
Event that triggered the opening of the context menu.
Returns:
void