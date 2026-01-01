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blockly > RenderedConnection > showContextMenu

Handles showing the context menu when it is opened on a connection. Note that typically the context menu can't be opened with the mouse on a connection, because you can't select a connection. But keyboard users may open the context menu with a keyboard shortcut.

Signature:

showContextMenu ( e : Event ) : void ;



Parameter Type Description e Event Event that triggered the opening of the context menu.

Returns:

void