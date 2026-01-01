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blockly > RenderedConnection > TrackedState

RenderedConnection.TrackedState enum

Enum for different kinds of tracked states.

WILL_TRACK means that this connection will add itself to the db on the next moveTo call it receives.

UNTRACKED means that this connection will not add itself to the database until setTracking(true) is explicitly called.

TRACKED means that this connection is currently being tracked.

Signature:

enum TrackedState

Enumeration Members

Member

Value

Description

TRACKED

1

UNTRACKED

0

WILL_TRACK

-1