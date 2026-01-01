blockly > RenderedConnection > TrackedState
RenderedConnection.TrackedState enum
Enum for different kinds of tracked states.
WILL_TRACK means that this connection will add itself to the db on the next moveTo call it receives.
UNTRACKED means that this connection will not add itself to the database until setTracking(true) is explicitly called.
TRACKED means that this connection is currently being tracked.
Signature:
enum TrackedState
Enumeration Members
Member
Value
Description
TRACKED
UNTRACKED
WILL_TRACK