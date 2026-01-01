blockly > Scrollbar > (constructor)
Scrollbar.(constructor)
Constructs a new instance of the
Scrollbar class
Signature:
constructor(workspace: WorkspaceSvg, horizontal: boolean, opt_pair?: boolean, opt_class?: string, opt_margin?: number);
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
workspace
Workspace to bind the scrollbar to.
horizontal
boolean
True if horizontal, false if vertical.
opt_pair
boolean
(Optional) True if scrollbar is part of a horiz/vert pair.
opt_class
string
(Optional) A class to be applied to this scrollbar.
opt_margin
number
(Optional) The margin to apply to this scrollbar.