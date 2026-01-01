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blockly > Scrollbar > (constructor)

Scrollbar.(constructor)

Constructs a new instance of the Scrollbar class

Signature:

constructor(workspace: WorkspaceSvg, horizontal: boolean, opt_pair?: boolean, opt_class?: string, opt_margin?: number);

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

workspace

WorkspaceSvg

Workspace to bind the scrollbar to.

horizontal

boolean

True if horizontal, false if vertical.

opt_pair

boolean

(Optional) True if scrollbar is part of a horiz/vert pair.

opt_class

string

(Optional) A class to be applied to this scrollbar.

opt_margin

number

(Optional) The margin to apply to this scrollbar.