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blockly > Scrollbar > setOrigin

Record the origin of the workspace that the scrollbar is in, in pixels relative to the injection div origin. This is for times when the scrollbar is used in an object whose origin isn't the same as the main workspace (e.g. in a flyout.)

Signature:

setOrigin ( x : number , y : number ) : void ;



Parameter Type Description x number The x coordinate of the scrollbar's origin, in CSS pixels. y number The y coordinate of the scrollbar's origin, in CSS pixels.

Returns:

void