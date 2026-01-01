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blockly > Scrollbar > setOrigin

Scrollbar.setOrigin() method

Record the origin of the workspace that the scrollbar is in, in pixels relative to the injection div origin. This is for times when the scrollbar is used in an object whose origin isn't the same as the main workspace (e.g. in a flyout.)

Signature:

setOrigin(x: number, y: number): void;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

x

number

The x coordinate of the scrollbar's origin, in CSS pixels.

y

number

The y coordinate of the scrollbar's origin, in CSS pixels.

Returns:

void