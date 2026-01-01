blockly > Scrollbar > setOrigin
Scrollbar.setOrigin() method
Record the origin of the workspace that the scrollbar is in, in pixels relative to the injection div origin. This is for times when the scrollbar is used in an object whose origin isn't the same as the main workspace (e.g. in a flyout.)
Signature:
setOrigin(x: number, y: number): void;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
x
number
The x coordinate of the scrollbar's origin, in CSS pixels.
y
number
The y coordinate of the scrollbar's origin, in CSS pixels.
Returns:
void