Scrollbar class

Recalculate a horizontal scrollbar's location within its path and length. This should be called when the contents of the workspace have changed.

Recalculate a vertical scrollbar's location within its path and length. This should be called when the contents of the workspace have changed.

Recalculate a horizontal scrollbar's location on the screen and path length. This should be called when the layout or size of the window has changed.

Recalculate a vertical scrollbar's location on the screen and path length. This should be called when the layout or size of the window has changed.

Record the origin of the workspace that the scrollbar is in, in pixels relative to the injection div origin. This is for times when the scrollbar is used in an object whose origin isn't the same as the main workspace (e.g. in a flyout.)