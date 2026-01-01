blockly > ScrollbarPair > (constructor)
ScrollbarPair.(constructor)
Constructs a new instance of the
ScrollbarPair class
Signature:
constructor(workspace: WorkspaceSvg, addHorizontal?: boolean, addVertical?: boolean, opt_class?: string, opt_margin?: number);
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
workspace
Workspace to bind the scrollbars to.
addHorizontal
boolean
(Optional) Whether to add a horizontal scrollbar. Defaults to true.
addVertical
boolean
(Optional) Whether to add a vertical scrollbar. Defaults to true.
opt_class
string
(Optional) A class to be applied to these scrollbars.
opt_margin
number
(Optional) The margin to apply to these scrollbars.