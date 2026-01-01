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blockly > ScrollbarPair > (constructor)

ScrollbarPair.(constructor)

Constructs a new instance of the ScrollbarPair class

Signature:

constructor(workspace: WorkspaceSvg, addHorizontal?: boolean, addVertical?: boolean, opt_class?: string, opt_margin?: number);

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

workspace

WorkspaceSvg

Workspace to bind the scrollbars to.

addHorizontal

boolean

(Optional) Whether to add a horizontal scrollbar. Defaults to true.

addVertical

boolean

(Optional) Whether to add a vertical scrollbar. Defaults to true.

opt_class

string

(Optional) A class to be applied to these scrollbars.

opt_margin

number

(Optional) The margin to apply to these scrollbars.