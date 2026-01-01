ScrollbarPair class
Class for a pair of scrollbars. Horizontal and vertical.
Signature:
export declare class ScrollbarPair
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
(constructor)(workspace, addHorizontal, addVertical, opt_class, opt_margin)
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
SVGRectElement | null
Scrollbar | null
Scrollbar | null
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Returns whether scrolling horizontally is enabled.
Returns whether scrolling vertically is enabled.
Dispose of this pair of scrollbars. Unlink from all DOM elements to prevent memory leaks.
If any of the scrollbars are visible. Non-paired scrollbars may disappear when they aren't needed.
Recalculate both of the scrollbars' locations and lengths. Also reposition the corner rectangle.
Recalculates the scrollbars' locations within their path and length. This should be called when the contents of the workspace have changed.
Recalculates the scrollbars' locations on the screen and path length. This should be called when the layout or size of the window has changed.
Set the handles of both scrollbars.
Set whether this scrollbar's container is visible.
Sets the visibility of any existing scrollbars.
Set the handle of the horizontal scrollbar to be at a certain position in CSS pixels relative to its parents.
Set the handle of the vertical scrollbar to be at a certain position in CSS pixels relative to its parents.