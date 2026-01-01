ScrollbarPair class

Dispose of this pair of scrollbars. Unlink from all DOM elements to prevent memory leaks.

If any of the scrollbars are visible. Non-paired scrollbars may disappear when they aren't needed.

Recalculate both of the scrollbars' locations and lengths. Also reposition the corner rectangle.

Recalculates the scrollbars' locations within their path and length. This should be called when the contents of the workspace have changed.