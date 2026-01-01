blockly > SeparatorFlyoutInflater
SeparatorFlyoutInflater class
Class responsible for creating separators for flyouts.
Signature:
export declare class SeparatorFlyoutInflater implements IFlyoutInflater
Implements: IFlyoutInflater
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Disposes of the given separator. Intentional no-op.
Returns the size of the separator. See
Returns the type of items this inflater is responsible for creating.
Inflates a dummy flyout separator.
The flyout automatically creates separators between every element with a size determined by calling gapForElement on the relevant inflater. Additionally, users can explicitly add separators in the flyout definition. When separators (implicitly or explicitly created) follow one another, the gap of the last one propagates backwards and flattens to one separator. This flattening is not additive; if there are initially separators of 2, 3, and 4 pixels, after normalization there will be one separator of 4 pixels. Therefore, this method returns a zero-width separator, which will be replaced by the one implicitly created by the flyout based on the value returned by gapForElement, which knows the default gap, unlike this method.