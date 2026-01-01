blockly > serialization > blocks > append
serialization.blocks.append() function
Loads the block represented by the given state into the given workspace.
Signature:
export declare function append(state: State, workspace: Workspace, input?: {
recordUndo?: boolean;
}): Block;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
state
The state of a block to deserialize into the workspace.
workspace
The workspace to add the block to.
{ recordUndo }
(not declared)
(Optional)
input
{ recordUndo?: boolean; }
(Optional)
Returns:
The block that was just loaded.