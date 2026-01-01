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blockly > serialization > blocks > append

Loads the block represented by the given state into the given workspace.

Signature:

export declare function append ( state : State , workspace : Workspace , input ? : {

recordUndo ? : boolean ;

} ) : Block ;



Parameter Type Description state State The state of a block to deserialize into the workspace. workspace Workspace The workspace to add the block to. { recordUndo } (not declared) (Optional) input { recordUndo?: boolean; } (Optional)

Returns:

Block

The block that was just loaded.