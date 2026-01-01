blockly > serialization > blocks > BlockSerializer
serialization.blocks.BlockSerializer class
Serializer for saving and loading block state.
Signature:
export declare class BlockSerializer implements ISerializer
Implements: ISerializer
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
number
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Disposes of any blocks that exist on the workspace.
Deserializes the blocks defined by the given state into the given workspace.
Serializes the blocks of the given workspace.