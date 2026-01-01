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blockly > serialization > blocks

serialization.blocks namespace

Classes

Class

Description

BlockSerializer

Serializer for saving and loading block state.

Functions

Function

Description

append(state, workspace, { recordUndo }, input)

Loads the block represented by the given state into the given workspace.

save(block, { addCoordinates, addInputBlocks, addNextBlocks, doFullSerialization, saveIds, }, input)

Returns the state of the given block as a plain JavaScript object.

Interfaces

Interface

Description

ConnectionState

Represents the state of a connection.

State

Represents the state of a given block.