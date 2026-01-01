blockly > serialization > blocks
serialization.blocks namespace
Classes
Class
Description
Serializer for saving and loading block state.
Functions
Function
Description
Loads the block represented by the given state into the given workspace.
save(block, { addCoordinates, addInputBlocks, addNextBlocks, doFullSerialization, saveIds, }, input)
Returns the state of the given block as a plain JavaScript object.
Interfaces
Interface
Description
Represents the state of a connection.
Represents the state of a given block.