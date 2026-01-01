blockly > serialization > exceptions > BadConnectionCheck
serialization.exceptions.BadConnectionCheck class
Represents an error where deserialization tried to connect two connections that were not compatible.
Signature:
export declare class BadConnectionCheck extends DeserializationError
Extends: DeserializationError
Remarks
The constructor for this class is marked as internal. Third-party code should not call the constructor directly or create subclasses that extend the
BadConnectionCheck class.
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