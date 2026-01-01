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blockly > serialization > exceptions > BadConnectionCheck

serialization.exceptions.BadConnectionCheck class

Represents an error where deserialization tried to connect two connections that were not compatible.

Signature:

export declare class BadConnectionCheck extends DeserializationError

Extends: DeserializationError

Remarks

The constructor for this class is marked as internal. Third-party code should not call the constructor directly or create subclasses that extend the BadConnectionCheck class.

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

childBlock

Block

childState

State