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blockly > serialization > exceptions > MissingBlockType

serialization.exceptions.MissingBlockType class

Represents an error where the serialized state is expected to provide a block type, but it is not provided.

Signature:

export declare class MissingBlockType extends DeserializationError

Extends: DeserializationError

Remarks

The constructor for this class is marked as internal. Third-party code should not call the constructor directly or create subclasses that extend the MissingBlockType class.

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

state

State