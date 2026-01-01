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blockly > serialization > exceptions > MissingBlockType

Represents an error where the serialized state is expected to provide a block type, but it is not provided.

Signature:

export declare class MissingBlockType extends DeserializationError



Extends: DeserializationError

The constructor for this class is marked as internal. Third-party code should not call the constructor directly or create subclasses that extend the MissingBlockType class.