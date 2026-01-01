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blockly > serialization > exceptions > MissingConnection

serialization.exceptions.MissingConnection class

Represents an error where deserialization encountered a block that did not have a connection that was defined in the serialized state.

Signature:

export declare class MissingConnection extends DeserializationError

Extends: DeserializationError

Remarks

The constructor for this class is marked as internal. Third-party code should not call the constructor directly or create subclasses that extend the MissingConnection class.

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

block

Block

state

State