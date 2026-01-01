On this page

blockly > serialization > exceptions > RealChildOfShadow

Represents an error where deserialization encountered a real block as it was deserializing children of a shadow. This is an error because it is an invariant of Blockly that shadow blocks do not have real children.

Signature:

export declare class RealChildOfShadow extends DeserializationError



Extends: DeserializationError

The constructor for this class is marked as internal. Third-party code should not call the constructor directly or create subclasses that extend the RealChildOfShadow class.