blockly > serialization > exceptions > RealChildOfShadow
serialization.exceptions.RealChildOfShadow class
Represents an error where deserialization encountered a real block as it was deserializing children of a shadow. This is an error because it is an invariant of Blockly that shadow blocks do not have real children.
Signature:
export declare class RealChildOfShadow extends DeserializationError
Extends: DeserializationError
Remarks
The constructor for this class is marked as internal. Third-party code should not call the constructor directly or create subclasses that extend the
RealChildOfShadow class.
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description