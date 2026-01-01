blockly > serialization > exceptions
serialization.exceptions namespace
Classes
Class
Description
Represents an error where deserialization tried to connect two connections that were not compatible.
Represents an error where the serialized state is expected to provide a block type, but it is not provided.
Represents an error where deserialization encountered a block that did not have a connection that was defined in the serialized state.
Represents an error where deserialization encountered a real block as it was deserializing children of a shadow. This is an error because it is an invariant of Blockly that shadow blocks do not have real children.