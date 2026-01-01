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blockly > serialization > exceptions

serialization.exceptions namespace

Classes

Class

Description

BadConnectionCheck

Represents an error where deserialization tried to connect two connections that were not compatible.

DeserializationError

MissingBlockType

Represents an error where the serialized state is expected to provide a block type, but it is not provided.

MissingConnection

Represents an error where deserialization encountered a block that did not have a connection that was defined in the serialized state.

RealChildOfShadow

Represents an error where deserialization encountered a real block as it was deserializing children of a shadow. This is an error because it is an invariant of Blockly that shadow blocks do not have real children.

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