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blockly > serialization > ISerializer

serialization.ISerializer interface

Serializes and deserializes a plugin or system.

Signature:

export interface ISerializer

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

priority

number

A priority value used to determine the order of deserializing state. More positive priorities are deserialized before less positive priorities. Eg if you have priorities (0, -10, 10, 100) the order of deserialiation will be (100, 10, 0, -10). If two serializers have the same priority, they are deserialized in an arbitrary order relative to each other.

Methods

Method

Description

clear(workspace)

Clears the state of the plugin or system.

load(state, workspace)

Loads the state of the plugin or system.

save(workspace)

Saves the state of the plugin or system.