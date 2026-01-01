blockly > serialization > ISerializer
serialization.ISerializer interface
Serializes and deserializes a plugin or system.
Signature:
export interface ISerializer
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
number
A priority value used to determine the order of deserializing state. More positive priorities are deserialized before less positive priorities. Eg if you have priorities (0, -10, 10, 100) the order of deserialiation will be (100, 10, 0, -10). If two serializers have the same priority, they are deserialized in an arbitrary order relative to each other.
Methods
Method
Description
Clears the state of the plugin or system.
Loads the state of the plugin or system.
Saves the state of the plugin or system.