blockly > serialization > procedures > ProcedureSerializer
serialization.procedures.ProcedureSerializer class
Serializer for saving and loading procedure state.
Signature:
export declare class ProcedureSerializer<ProcedureModel extends IProcedureModel, ParameterModel extends IParameterModel> implements ISerializer
Implements: ISerializer
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs the procedure serializer.
Example usage: new ProcedureSerializer(MyProcedureModelClass, MyParameterModelClass)
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
number
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Disposes of any procedure models that exist on the workspace.
Deserializes the procedures models defined by the given state into the workspace.
Serializes the procedure models of the given workspace.