blockly > serialization > variables > VariableSerializer
serialization.variables.VariableSerializer class
Serializer for saving and loading variable state.
Signature:
export declare class VariableSerializer implements ISerializer
Implements: ISerializer
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
number
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Disposes of any variables that exist on the workspace.
Deserializes the variable defined by the given state into the given workspace.
Serializes the variables of the given workspace.