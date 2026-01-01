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blockly > serialization > variables > VariableSerializer

serialization.variables.VariableSerializer class

Serializer for saving and loading variable state.

Signature:

export declare class VariableSerializer implements ISerializer

Implements: ISerializer

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)()

Constructs a new instance of the VariableSerializer class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

priority

number

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

clear(workspace)

Disposes of any variables that exist on the workspace.

load(state, workspace)

Deserializes the variable defined by the given state into the given workspace.

save(workspace)

Serializes the variables of the given workspace.