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blockly > serialization > workspaceComments > WorkspaceCommentSerializer

serialization.workspaceComments.WorkspaceCommentSerializer class

Serializer for saving and loading workspace comment state.

Signature:

export declare class WorkspaceCommentSerializer implements ISerializer

Implements: ISerializer

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

priority

number

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

clear(workspace)

Disposes of any comments that exist on the given workspace.

load(state, workspace)

Deserializes the comments defined by the given state into the given workspace.

save(workspace)

Returns the state of all workspace comments in the given workspace.