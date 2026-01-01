blockly > serialization > workspaceComments > WorkspaceCommentSerializer
serialization.workspaceComments.WorkspaceCommentSerializer class
Serializer for saving and loading workspace comment state.
Signature:
export declare class WorkspaceCommentSerializer implements ISerializer
Implements: ISerializer
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
number
Methods
Method
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Description
Disposes of any comments that exist on the given workspace.
Deserializes the comments defined by the given state into the given workspace.
Returns the state of all workspace comments in the given workspace.