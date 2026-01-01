blockly > serialization > workspaces > load
serialization.workspaces.load() function
Loads the variable represented by the given state into the given workspace.
Signature:
export declare function load(state: {
[key: string]: any;
}, workspace: Workspace, input?: {
recordUndo?: boolean;
}): void;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
state
{ [key: string]: any; }
The state of the workspace to deserialize into the workspace.
workspace
The workspace to add the new state to.
{ recordUndo }
(not declared)
(Optional)
input
{ recordUndo?: boolean; }
(Optional)
Returns:
void