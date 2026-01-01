setLocale() function
Sets the locale (i.e. the localized messages/block-text/etc) to the given locale.
This is not useful/necessary when loading from a script tag, because the messages are automatically cluged into the Blockly.Msg object. But we provide it in both the script-tag and non-script-tag contexts so that the tscompiler can properly create our type definition files.
Signature:
setLocale: (locale: {
[key: string]: string;
}) => void
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
locale
{ [key: string]: string; }
An object defining the messages for a given language.
Returns:
void