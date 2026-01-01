ShortcutItems namespace

registerArrowNavigation() Registers keyboard shortcuts to navigate around the Blockly interface.

registerCleanup() Registers keyboard shortcut to clean up the workspace.

registerCopy() Keyboard shortcut to copy a block on ctrl+c, cmd+c, or alt+c.

registerCut() Keyboard shortcut to copy and delete a block on ctrl+x, cmd+x, or alt+x.

registerDelete() Keyboard shortcut to delete a block on delete or backspace

registerDisconnectBlock() Registers keyboard shortcut to disconnect the focused block.

registerDuplicate() Registers keyboard shortcut to duplicate a block or workspace comment.

registerEscape() Keyboard shortcut to hide chaff on escape.

registerFocusToolbox() Registers keyboard shortcut to focus the toolbox.

registerFocusWorkspace() Registers keyboard shortcut to focus the workspace.

registerHeadingNavigation() Registers keyboard shortcuts to jump between headings (labels) in a flyout. Pressing H moves focus to the next heading; Shift+H moves focus to the previous heading. The shortcut only activates when focus is already inside the flyout; otherwise it returns false so other handlers may take over.

registerJumpBlockEnd() Registers a keyboard shortcut that sets the focus to the last input of the block that owns the current focused node.

registerJumpBlockStart() Registers a keyboard shortcut that sets the focus to the block that owns the current focused node.

registerJumpBottomStack() Registers a keyboard shortcut that sets the focus to the bottom block in the current stack.

registerJumpFirstBlock() Registers a keyboard shortcut that sets the focus to the first block in the workspace.

registerJumpLastBlock() Registers a keyboard shortcut that sets the focus to the last block in the workspace.

registerJumpNextPage() Registers a keyboard shortcut that pages forwards through the items of the focused toolbox or flyout.

registerJumpPreviousPage() Registers a keyboard shortcut that pages backwards through the items of the focused toolbox or flyout.

registerJumpTopStack() Registers a keyboard shortcut that sets the focus to the top block in the current stack.

registerKeyboardNavigationShortcuts() Registers an extended set of keyboard shortcuts used to support deep keyboard navigation of Blockly.

registerMovementShortcuts() Registers keyboard shortcuts for keyboard-driven movement of workspace elements.

registerNavigationShortcuts() Registers keyboard shortcuts used to jump between blocks and stacks in the workspace, between items in the toolbox and flyout, and to scroll the workspace or flyout. Note these are not registered by default, so call this function to enable them if desired.

registerPaste() Keyboard shortcut to paste a block on ctrl+v, cmd+v, or alt+v.

registerPerformAction() Registers keyboard shortcut to perform an action on the focused element.

registerReadExtendedInformation() Registers keyboard shortcut to announce an extended description of the focused element.

registerReadInformation() Registers keyboard shortcut to announce information about the focused element.

registerRedo() Keyboard shortcut to redo the previous action on ctrl+shift+z, cmd+shift+z, or alt+shift+z.

registerScreenReaderShortcuts() Registers keyboard shortcuts used to announce screen reader information.

registerShowContextMenu() Keyboard shortcut to show the context menu on ctrl/cmd+Enter, shift+F10, and the menu key.

registerShowTooltip() Registers keyboard shortcut to display the tooltip for the focused element.

registerStackNavigation() Registers keyboard shortcuts to jump between stacks/top-level items on the workspace.

registerToggleScreenreaderMode() Registers keyboard shortcut to toggle on or off various behaviors that improve the experience for individuals using screenreaders.

registerUndo() Keyboard shortcut to undo the previous action on ctrl+z, cmd+z, or alt+z.