blockly > ShortcutRegistry > addKeyMapping
ShortcutRegistry.addKeyMapping() method
Adds a mapping between a keycode and a keyboard shortcut.
Normally only one shortcut can be mapped to any given keycode, but setting allowCollisions to true allows a keyboard to be mapped to multiple shortcuts. In that case, when onKeyDown is called with the given keystroke, it will process the mapped shortcuts in reverse order, from the most- to least-recently mapped).
Signature:
addKeyMapping(keyCode: string | number | KeyCodes, shortcutName: string, allowCollision?: boolean): void;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
keyCode
string | number | KeyCodes
The key code for the keyboard shortcut. If registering a key code with a modifier (ex: ctrl+c) use ShortcutRegistry.registry.createSerializedKey;
shortcutName
string
The name of the shortcut to execute when the given keycode is pressed.
allowCollision
boolean
(Optional) True to prevent an error when adding a shortcut to a key that is already mapped to a shortcut.
Returns:
void
Exceptions
{Error} if the given key code is already mapped to a shortcut.