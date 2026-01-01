On this page

blockly > ShortcutRegistry > addKeyMapping

Adds a mapping between a keycode and a keyboard shortcut.

Normally only one shortcut can be mapped to any given keycode, but setting allowCollisions to true allows a keyboard to be mapped to multiple shortcuts. In that case, when onKeyDown is called with the given keystroke, it will process the mapped shortcuts in reverse order, from the most- to least-recently mapped).

Signature:

addKeyMapping ( keyCode : string | number | KeyCodes , shortcutName : string , allowCollision ? : boolean ) : void ;



Parameter Type Description keyCode string | number | KeyCodes The key code for the keyboard shortcut. If registering a key code with a modifier (ex: ctrl+c) use ShortcutRegistry.registry.createSerializedKey; shortcutName string The name of the shortcut to execute when the given keycode is pressed. allowCollision boolean (Optional) True to prevent an error when adding a shortcut to a key that is already mapped to a shortcut.

Returns:

void

{Error} if the given key code is already mapped to a shortcut.