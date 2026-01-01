blockly > ShortcutRegistry > createSerializedKey
ShortcutRegistry.createSerializedKey() method
Creates the serialized key code that will be used in the key map.
Signature:
createSerializedKey(keyCode: number, modifiers: KeyCodes[] | null): string;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
keyCode
number
Number code representing the key.
modifiers
KeyCodes[] | null
List of modifier key codes to be used with the key. All valid modifiers can be found in the
Returns:
string
The serialized key code for the given modifiers and key.