blockly > ShortcutRegistry > onKeyDown
ShortcutRegistry.onKeyDown() method
Handles key down events.
- Any
KeyboardShortcut(s) mapped to the keycodes that cause event
eto be fired will be processed, in order from least- to most-recently registered. - If the shortcut's
preconditionFnexists it will be called. If
preconditionFnreturns false the shortcut's
callbackfunction will be skipped. Processing will continue with the next shortcut, if any. - The shortcut's
callbackfunction will then be called. If it returns true, processing will terminate and
onKeyDownwill return true. If it returns false, processing will continue with with the next shortcut, if any. - If all registered shortcuts for the given keycode have been processed without any having returned true,
onKeyDownwill return false.
Signature:
onKeyDown(workspace: WorkspaceSvg, e: KeyboardEvent): boolean;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
workspace
The main workspace where the event was captured.
e
KeyboardEvent
The key down event.
Returns:
boolean
True if the event was handled, false otherwise.