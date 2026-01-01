blockly > ShortcutRegistry > removeKeyMapping
ShortcutRegistry.removeKeyMapping() method
Removes a mapping between a keycode and a keyboard shortcut.
Signature:
removeKeyMapping(keyCode: string, shortcutName: string, quiet?: boolean): boolean;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
keyCode
string
The key code for the keyboard shortcut. If registering a key code with a modifier (ex: ctrl+c) use ShortcutRegistry.registry.createSerializedKey;
shortcutName
string
The name of the shortcut to execute when the given keycode is pressed.
quiet
boolean
(Optional) True to not console warn when there is no shortcut to remove.
Returns:
boolean
True if a key mapping was removed, false otherwise.