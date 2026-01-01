blockly > ShortcutRegistry > KeyboardShortcut
ShortcutRegistry.KeyboardShortcut interface
Interface defining a keyboard shortcut.
Signature:
interface KeyboardShortcut
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
boolean
(Optional) Value of
N.B.: this is only used for binding keycodes at the time this shortcut is initially registered, not for any subsequent
(workspace: WorkspaceSvg, e: Event, shortcut: KeyboardShortcut, scope: Scope) => boolean
(Optional) The function to be called when the shorctut is invoked.
string | (() => string)
(Optional) Display text for the shortcut. This is not used in core but may be used by plugins or applications to provide a user-facing label for the shortcut.
(number | string)[]
(Optional) Optional list of key codes to be bound (via ShortcutRegistry.prototype.addKeyMapping) to this shortcut.
object
(Optional) Optional arbitray extra data attached to the shortcut.
string
The name of the shortcut. Should be unique.
(workspace: WorkspaceSvg, scope: Scope) => boolean
(Optional) A function to be called when the shortcut is invoked, before calling