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blockly > ShortcutRegistry > KeyboardShortcut

ShortcutRegistry.KeyboardShortcut interface

Interface defining a keyboard shortcut.

Signature:

interface KeyboardShortcut

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

allowCollision?

boolean

(Optional) Value of allowCollision to pass to addKeyMapping when binding this shortcut's .keyCodes (if any).

N.B.: this is only used for binding keycodes at the time this shortcut is initially registered, not for any subsequent addKeyMapping calls that happen to reference this shortcut's name.

callback?

(workspace: WorkspaceSvg, e: Event, shortcut: KeyboardShortcut, scope: Scope) => boolean

(Optional) The function to be called when the shorctut is invoked.

displayText?

string | (() => string)

(Optional) Display text for the shortcut. This is not used in core but may be used by plugins or applications to provide a user-facing label for the shortcut.

keyCodes?

(number | string)[]

(Optional) Optional list of key codes to be bound (via ShortcutRegistry.prototype.addKeyMapping) to this shortcut.

metadata?

object

(Optional) Optional arbitray extra data attached to the shortcut.

name

string

The name of the shortcut. Should be unique.

preconditionFn?

(workspace: WorkspaceSvg, scope: Scope) => boolean

(Optional) A function to be called when the shortcut is invoked, before calling callback, to decide if this shortcut is applicable in the current situation.