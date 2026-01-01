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blockly > Theme > (constructor)

Theme.(constructor)

Constructs a new instance of the Theme class

Signature:

constructor(name: string, opt_blockStyles?: {
        [key: string]: Partial<BlockStyle>;
    }, opt_categoryStyles?: {
        [key: string]: CategoryStyle;
    }, opt_componentStyles?: ComponentStyle);

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

name

string

Theme name.

opt_blockStyles

{ [key: string]: Partial<BlockStyle>; }

(Optional) A map from style names (strings) to objects with style attributes for blocks.

opt_categoryStyles

{ [key: string]: CategoryStyle; }

(Optional) A map from style names (strings) to objects with style attributes for categories.

opt_componentStyles

ComponentStyle

(Optional) A map of Blockly component names to style value.