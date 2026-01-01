blockly > Theme > (constructor)
Theme.(constructor)
Constructs a new instance of the
Theme class
Signature:
constructor(name: string, opt_blockStyles?: {
[key: string]: Partial<BlockStyle>;
}, opt_categoryStyles?: {
[key: string]: CategoryStyle;
}, opt_componentStyles?: ComponentStyle);
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
name
string
Theme name.
opt_blockStyles
{ [key: string]: Partial<BlockStyle>; }
(Optional) A map from style names (strings) to objects with style attributes for blocks.
opt_categoryStyles
{ [key: string]: CategoryStyle; }
(Optional) A map from style names (strings) to objects with style attributes for categories.
opt_componentStyles
ComponentStyle
(Optional) A map of Blockly component names to style value.