Theme class
Class for a theme.
Signature:
export declare class Theme implements ITheme
Implements: ITheme
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
(constructor)(name, opt_blockStyles, opt_categoryStyles, opt_componentStyles)
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
string
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Define a new Blockly theme.
Gets the style for a given Blockly UI component. If the style value is a string, we attempt to find the value of any named references.
Overrides or adds a style to the blockStyles map.
Overrides or adds a style to the categoryStyles map.
Configure a specific Blockly UI component with a style value.
Configure a theme's font style.
Configure a theme's start hats.