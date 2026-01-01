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blockly > Theme

Theme class

Class for a theme.

Signature:

export declare class Theme implements ITheme

Implements: ITheme

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(name, opt_blockStyles, opt_categoryStyles, opt_componentStyles)

Constructs a new instance of the Theme class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

name

string

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

defineTheme(name, themeObj)

static

Define a new Blockly theme.

getComponentStyle(componentName)

Gets the style for a given Blockly UI component. If the style value is a string, we attempt to find the value of any named references.

setBlockStyle(blockStyleName, blockStyle)

Overrides or adds a style to the blockStyles map.

setCategoryStyle(categoryStyleName, categoryStyle)

Overrides or adds a style to the categoryStyles map.

setComponentStyle(componentName, styleValue)

Configure a specific Blockly UI component with a style value.

setFontStyle(fontStyle)

Configure a theme's font style.

setStartHats(startHats)

Configure a theme's start hats.