blockly > thrasos > RenderInfo
thrasos.RenderInfo class
An object containing all sizing information needed to draw this block.
This measure pass does not propagate changes to the block (although fields may choose to rerender when getSize() is called). However, calling it repeatedly may be expensive.
Signature:
export declare class RenderInfo extends BaseRenderInfo
Extends: BaseRenderInfo
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
Renderer
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Get the block renderer in use.