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blockly > thrasos > RenderInfo

An object containing all sizing information needed to draw this block.

This measure pass does not propagate changes to the block (although fields may choose to rerender when getSize() is called). However, calling it repeatedly may be expensive.

Signature:

export declare class RenderInfo extends BaseRenderInfo



Extends: BaseRenderInfo

Constructor Modifiers Description (constructor)(renderer, block) Constructs a new instance of the RenderInfo class