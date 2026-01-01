ToastOptions interface
Display/configuration options for a toast notification.
Signature:
export interface ToastOptions
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
(Optional) How prominently/interrupting the readout of the toast should be for screenreaders. Corresponds to aria-live and defaults to polite.
number
(Optional) Duration in seconds before the toast is removed. Defaults to 5.
string
(Optional) Toast ID. If set along with
string
Text of the message to display on the toast.
boolean
(Optional) Flag to show the toast once per session only. Subsequent calls are ignored.