ToastOptions interface

assertiveness? aria.LiveRegionAssertiveness (Optional) How prominently/interrupting the readout of the toast should be for screenreaders. Corresponds to aria-live and defaults to polite.

duration? number (Optional) Duration in seconds before the toast is removed. Defaults to 5.

id? string (Optional) Toast ID. If set along with oncePerSession , will cause subsequent toasts with this ID to not be shown.

message string Text of the message to display on the toast.