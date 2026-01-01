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blockly > ToastOptions

ToastOptions interface

Display/configuration options for a toast notification.

Signature:

export interface ToastOptions

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

assertiveness?

aria.LiveRegionAssertiveness

(Optional) How prominently/interrupting the readout of the toast should be for screenreaders. Corresponds to aria-live and defaults to polite.

duration?

number

(Optional) Duration in seconds before the toast is removed. Defaults to 5.

id?

string

(Optional) Toast ID. If set along with oncePerSession, will cause subsequent toasts with this ID to not be shown.

message

string

Text of the message to display on the toast.

oncePerSession?

boolean

(Optional) Flag to show the toast once per session only. Subsequent calls are ignored.