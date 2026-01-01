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blockly > Toolbox > shouldDeselectItem_

Decides whether the old item should be deselected.

Signature:

protected shouldDeselectItem_ ( oldItem : ISelectableToolboxItem | null , newItem : ISelectableToolboxItem | null ) : boolean ;



Parameter Type Description oldItem ISelectableToolboxItem | null The previously selected toolbox item. newItem ISelectableToolboxItem | null The newly selected toolbox item.

Returns:

boolean

True if the old item should be deselected, false otherwise.