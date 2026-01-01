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blockly > Toolbox > shouldDeselectItem_

Toolbox.shouldDeselectItem_() method

Decides whether the old item should be deselected.

Signature:

protected shouldDeselectItem_(oldItem: ISelectableToolboxItem | null, newItem: ISelectableToolboxItem | null): boolean;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

oldItem

ISelectableToolboxItem | null

The previously selected toolbox item.

newItem

ISelectableToolboxItem | null

The newly selected toolbox item.

Returns:

boolean

True if the old item should be deselected, false otherwise.