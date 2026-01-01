blockly > Toolbox > shouldDeselectItem_
Toolbox.shouldDeselectItem_() method
Decides whether the old item should be deselected.
Signature:
protected shouldDeselectItem_(oldItem: ISelectableToolboxItem | null, newItem: ISelectableToolboxItem | null): boolean;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
oldItem
ISelectableToolboxItem | null
The previously selected toolbox item.
newItem
ISelectableToolboxItem | null
The newly selected toolbox item.
Returns:
boolean
True if the old item should be deselected, false otherwise.