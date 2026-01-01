On this page

blockly > Toolbox > shouldSelectItem_

Decides whether the new item should be selected.

Signature:

protected shouldSelectItem_ ( oldItem : ISelectableToolboxItem | null , newItem : ISelectableToolboxItem | null ) : boolean ;



Parameter Type Description oldItem ISelectableToolboxItem | null The previously selected toolbox item. newItem ISelectableToolboxItem | null The newly selected toolbox item.

Returns:

boolean

True if the new item should be selected, false otherwise.