blockly > Toolbox > shouldSelectItem_
Toolbox.shouldSelectItem_() method
Decides whether the new item should be selected.
Signature:
protected shouldSelectItem_(oldItem: ISelectableToolboxItem | null, newItem: ISelectableToolboxItem | null): boolean;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
oldItem
ISelectableToolboxItem | null
The previously selected toolbox item.
newItem
ISelectableToolboxItem | null
The newly selected toolbox item.
Returns:
boolean
True if the new item should be selected, false otherwise.