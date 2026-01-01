blockly > ToolboxCategory > updateFlyoutContents
ToolboxCategory.updateFlyoutContents() method
Updates the contents to be displayed in the flyout. If the flyout is open when the contents are updated, refreshSelection on the toolbox must also be called.
Signature:
updateFlyoutContents(contents: FlyoutDefinition | string): void;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
contents
FlyoutDefinition | string
The contents to be displayed in the flyout. A string can be supplied to create a dynamic category.
Returns:
void