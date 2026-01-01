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blockly > ToolboxCategory > updateFlyoutContents

ToolboxCategory.updateFlyoutContents() method

Updates the contents to be displayed in the flyout. If the flyout is open when the contents are updated, refreshSelection on the toolbox must also be called.

Signature:

updateFlyoutContents(contents: FlyoutDefinition | string): void;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

contents

FlyoutDefinition | string

The contents to be displayed in the flyout. A string can be supplied to create a dynamic category.

Returns:

void