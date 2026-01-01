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blockly > ToolboxCategory > updateFlyoutContents

Updates the contents to be displayed in the flyout. If the flyout is open when the contents are updated, refreshSelection on the toolbox must also be called.

Signature:

updateFlyoutContents ( contents : FlyoutDefinition | string ) : void ;



Parameter Type Description contents FlyoutDefinition | string The contents to be displayed in the flyout. A string can be supplied to create a dynamic category.

Returns:

void