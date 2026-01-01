ToolboxCategory class

addColourBorder_(colour) protected Add the strip of colour to the toolbox category.

allAncestorsExpanded_() protected Whether all ancestors of a category (parent and parent's parent, etc.) are expanded.

closeIcon_(iconDiv) protected Adds appropriate classes to display a closed icon.

createContainer_() protected Creates the container that holds the row and any subcategories.

createDom_() protected Creates the DOM for the category.

createIconDom_() protected Creates the span that holds the category icon.

createLabelDom_(name) protected Creates the span that holds the category label. This should have an ID for accessibility purposes.

createRowContainer_() protected Creates the parent of the contents container. All clicks will happen on this div.

createRowContentsContainer_() protected Creates the container for the label and icon. This is necessary so we can set all subcategory pointer events to none.

getClickTarget() Gets the HTML element that is clickable. The parent toolbox element receives clicks. The parent toolbox will add an ID to this element so it can pass the onClick event to the correct toolboxItem.

getColour_(categoryDef) protected Gets either the colour or the style for a category.

getContents() Gets the contents of the category. These are items that are meant to be displayed in the flyout.

getName() Gets the name of the category. Used for emitting events.

hide() Hide the category.

init() Initializes the toolbox item. This includes creating the DOM and updating the state of any items based on the info object. Init should be called immediately after the construction of the toolbox item, to ensure that the category contents are properly parsed.

isVisible() Whether the category is visible. A category is only visible if all of its ancestors are expanded and isHidden_ is false.

makeDefaultCssConfig_() protected Creates an object holding the default classes for a category.

onClick(_e) Handles when the toolbox item is clicked.

onNodeFocus() Handles this toolbox category gaining focus by informing its parent toolbox that it has been selected.

openIcon_(iconDiv) protected Adds appropriate classes to display an open icon.

parseCategoryDef_(categoryDef) protected Parses the non-contents parts of the category def.

parseContents_(categoryDef) protected Parses the contents array depending on if the category is a dynamic category, or if its contents are meant to be shown in the flyout.

refreshTheme() Updates the colour for this category.

setDisabled(isDisabled) Sets whether the category is disabled.

setSelected(isSelected) Sets the current category as selected.

setVisible_(isVisible) Sets whether the category is visible or not. For a category to be visible its parent category must also be expanded.

show() Show the category. Category will only appear if its parent category is also expanded.