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blockly > ToolboxCategory

ToolboxCategory class

Class for a category in a toolbox.

Signature:

export declare class ToolboxCategory extends ToolboxItem implements ISelectableToolboxItem

Extends: ToolboxItem

Implements: ISelectableToolboxItem

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(categoryDef, parentToolbox, opt_parent)

Constructs a new instance of the ToolboxCategory class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

borderWidth

static

number

The width in pixels of the strip of colour next to each category.

colour_

protected

string

The colour of the category.

cssConfig_

protected

CssConfig

defaultBackgroundColour

static

string

The default colour of the category. This is used as the background colour of the category when it is selected.

flyoutItems_

protected

string | FlyoutItemInfoArray

The flyout items for this category.

htmlDiv_

protected

HTMLDivElement | null

The HTML container for the category.

iconDom_

protected

Element | null

The HTML element for the toolbox icon.

isDisabled_

protected

boolean

True if this category is disabled, false otherwise.

isHidden_

protected

boolean

True if the category is meant to be hidden, false otherwise.

labelDom_

protected

Element | null

The HTML element for the toolbox label.

name_

protected

string

The name that will be displayed on the category.

nestedPadding

static

number

The number of pixels to move the category over at each nested level.

registrationName

static

string

Name used for registering a toolbox category.

rowContents_

protected

HTMLDivElement | null

The HTML element that holds children elements of the category row.

rowDiv_

protected

HTMLDivElement | null

The HTML element for the category row.

toolboxItemDef_

CategoryInfo

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

addColourBorder_(colour)

protected

Add the strip of colour to the toolbox category.

allAncestorsExpanded_()

protected

Whether all ancestors of a category (parent and parent's parent, etc.) are expanded.

closeIcon_(iconDiv)

protected

Adds appropriate classes to display a closed icon.

createContainer_()

protected

Creates the container that holds the row and any subcategories.

createDom_()

protected

Creates the DOM for the category.

createIconDom_()

protected

Creates the span that holds the category icon.

createLabelDom_(name)

protected

Creates the span that holds the category label. This should have an ID for accessibility purposes.

createRowContainer_()

protected

Creates the parent of the contents container. All clicks will happen on this div.

createRowContentsContainer_()

protected

Creates the container for the label and icon. This is necessary so we can set all subcategory pointer events to none.

dispose()

getClickTarget()

Gets the HTML element that is clickable. The parent toolbox element receives clicks. The parent toolbox will add an ID to this element so it can pass the onClick event to the correct toolboxItem.

getColour_(categoryDef)

protected

Gets either the colour or the style for a category.

getContents()

Gets the contents of the category. These are items that are meant to be displayed in the flyout.

getDiv()

getName()

Gets the name of the category. Used for emitting events.

getParent()

hide()

Hide the category.

init()

Initializes the toolbox item. This includes creating the DOM and updating the state of any items based on the info object. Init should be called immediately after the construction of the toolbox item, to ensure that the category contents are properly parsed.

isSelectable()

isVisible()

Whether the category is visible. A category is only visible if all of its ancestors are expanded and isHidden_ is false.

makeDefaultCssConfig_()

protected

Creates an object holding the default classes for a category.

onClick(_e)

Handles when the toolbox item is clicked.

onNodeFocus()

Handles this toolbox category gaining focus by informing its parent toolbox that it has been selected.

openIcon_(iconDiv)

protected

Adds appropriate classes to display an open icon.

parseCategoryDef_(categoryDef)

protected

Parses the non-contents parts of the category def.

parseContents_(categoryDef)

protected

Parses the contents array depending on if the category is a dynamic category, or if its contents are meant to be shown in the flyout.

refreshTheme()

Updates the colour for this category.

setDisabled(isDisabled)

Sets whether the category is disabled.

setSelected(isSelected)

Sets the current category as selected.

setVisible_(isVisible)

Sets whether the category is visible or not. For a category to be visible its parent category must also be expanded.

show()

Show the category. Category will only appear if its parent category is also expanded.

updateFlyoutContents(contents)

Updates the contents to be displayed in the flyout. If the flyout is open when the contents are updated, refreshSelection on the toolbox must also be called.