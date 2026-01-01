ToolboxCategory class
Class for a category in a toolbox.
Signature:
export declare class ToolboxCategory extends ToolboxItem implements ISelectableToolboxItem
Extends: ToolboxItem
Implements: ISelectableToolboxItem
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
number
The width in pixels of the strip of colour next to each category.
string
The colour of the category.
CssConfig
string
The default colour of the category. This is used as the background colour of the category when it is selected.
string | FlyoutItemInfoArray
The flyout items for this category.
HTMLDivElement | null
The HTML container for the category.
Element | null
The HTML element for the toolbox icon.
boolean
True if this category is disabled, false otherwise.
boolean
True if the category is meant to be hidden, false otherwise.
Element | null
The HTML element for the toolbox label.
string
The name that will be displayed on the category.
number
The number of pixels to move the category over at each nested level.
string
Name used for registering a toolbox category.
HTMLDivElement | null
The HTML element that holds children elements of the category row.
HTMLDivElement | null
The HTML element for the category row.
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Add the strip of colour to the toolbox category.
Whether all ancestors of a category (parent and parent's parent, etc.) are expanded.
Adds appropriate classes to display a closed icon.
Creates the container that holds the row and any subcategories.
Creates the DOM for the category.
Creates the span that holds the category icon.
Creates the span that holds the category label. This should have an ID for accessibility purposes.
Creates the parent of the contents container. All clicks will happen on this div.
Creates the container for the label and icon. This is necessary so we can set all subcategory pointer events to none.
Gets the HTML element that is clickable. The parent toolbox element receives clicks. The parent toolbox will add an ID to this element so it can pass the onClick event to the correct toolboxItem.
Gets either the colour or the style for a category.
Gets the contents of the category. These are items that are meant to be displayed in the flyout.
Gets the name of the category. Used for emitting events.
Hide the category.
Initializes the toolbox item. This includes creating the DOM and updating the state of any items based on the info object. Init should be called immediately after the construction of the toolbox item, to ensure that the category contents are properly parsed.
Whether the category is visible. A category is only visible if all of its ancestors are expanded and isHidden_ is false.
Creates an object holding the default classes for a category.
Handles when the toolbox item is clicked.
Handles this toolbox category gaining focus by informing its parent toolbox that it has been selected.
Adds appropriate classes to display an open icon.
Parses the non-contents parts of the category def.
Parses the contents array depending on if the category is a dynamic category, or if its contents are meant to be shown in the flyout.
Updates the colour for this category.
Sets whether the category is disabled.
Sets the current category as selected.
Sets whether the category is visible or not. For a category to be visible its parent category must also be expanded.
Show the category. Category will only appear if its parent category is also expanded.
Updates the contents to be displayed in the flyout. If the flyout is open when the contents are updated, refreshSelection on the toolbox must also be called.