ToolboxItem class
Class for an item in the toolbox.
Signature:
export declare class ToolboxItem implements IToolboxItem
Implements: IToolboxItem
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
string
number
ICollapsibleToolboxItem | null
The toolbox this category belongs to.
toolbox.ToolboxItemInfo | null
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.
Dispose of this toolbox item. No-op by default.
Gets the HTML element that is clickable. The parent toolbox element receives clicks. The parent toolbox will add an ID to this element so it can pass the onClick event to the correct toolboxItem.
Gets the div for the toolbox item.
See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.
See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.
Gets a unique identifier for this toolbox item.
Gets the parent if the toolbox item is nested.
Returns the toolbox this toolbox item belongs to.
Initializes the toolbox item. This includes creating the DOM and updating the state of any items based on the info object.
Whether the toolbox item is collapsible.
Whether the toolbox item is selectable.
See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.
See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.
Sets whether the category is visible or not. For a category to be visible its parent category must also be expanded.