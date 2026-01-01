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blockly > ToolboxItem

ToolboxItem class

Class for an item in the toolbox.

Signature:

export declare class ToolboxItem implements IToolboxItem

Implements: IToolboxItem

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(toolboxItemDef, parentToolbox, opt_parent)

Constructs a new instance of the ToolboxItem class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

id_

protected

string

level_

protected

number

parent_

protected

ICollapsibleToolboxItem | null

parentToolbox_

protected

readonly

IToolbox

The toolbox this category belongs to.

toolboxItemDef_

protected

toolbox.ToolboxItemInfo | null

workspace_

protected

WorkspaceSvg

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

canBeFocused()

See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.

dispose()

Dispose of this toolbox item. No-op by default.

getClickTarget()

Gets the HTML element that is clickable. The parent toolbox element receives clicks. The parent toolbox will add an ID to this element so it can pass the onClick event to the correct toolboxItem.

getDiv()

Gets the div for the toolbox item.

getFocusableElement()

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.

getFocusableTree()

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.

getId()

Gets a unique identifier for this toolbox item.

getParent()

Gets the parent if the toolbox item is nested.

getParentToolbox()

Returns the toolbox this toolbox item belongs to.

init()

Initializes the toolbox item. This includes creating the DOM and updating the state of any items based on the info object.

isCollapsible()

Whether the toolbox item is collapsible.

isSelectable()

Whether the toolbox item is selectable.

onNodeBlur()

See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.

onNodeFocus()

See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.

setVisible_(_isVisible)

Sets whether the category is visible or not. For a category to be visible its parent category must also be expanded.